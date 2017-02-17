Mom makes plea to teen daughter allegedly kidnapped by sex traffickers
The mother of a Utah teen who went missing in Las Vegas more than one month ago has made a heartbreaking video plea to her daughter, telling her to "fight" the mysterious sex traffickers who the family fears kidnapped her. The one-minute YouTube video begins by showing the words of 17-year-old Sarah Dunsey's "last" text message: "If I die tonight it's a guy named [blurred out name]."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption at the Bear River Health Department
|Feb 2
|Cache_workers_anon
|1
|Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Vern Gagne
|2
|Joshua Harmon
|Sep '16
|I know the truth
|1
|Real Estate question? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lenny
|1
|Cable guy (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|lol
|2
|Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Just Sayin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC