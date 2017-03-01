Logan woman wanted for husband's automobile homicide arrested in Idaho
A Logan woman wanted on a warrant after police say she killed her husband in a DUI crash was arrested Wednesday in Idaho. Eska Miller Bird, 42, was charged in December with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony; seven counts of DUI, a class A misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.
