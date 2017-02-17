Lawmaker seeks to set criminal standards for parental kidnapping
She was 9 when she was found with her mother in Minnesota and returned to Utah, where she was reunited with her dad - a man she didn't remember. Terryl Warner, Cache County's director of victim services, told state lawmakers about the case of parental kidnapping Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption at the Bear River Health Department
|Feb 2
|Cache_workers_anon
|1
|Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Vern Gagne
|2
|Joshua Harmon
|Sep '16
|I know the truth
|1
|Real Estate question? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lenny
|1
|Cable guy (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|lol
|2
|Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Just Sayin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC