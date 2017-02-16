Finding fault: USU geologist probes earthquake history of Utah's Wasatch Fault
IMAGE: In Utah State University's Microscopy Core Facility, USU geologist Alexis Ault, right, explains to students from Perry, Utah's Promontory School for Expeditionary Learning how a scanning electron microscope is used... view more LOGAN, UTAH, USA - Unlocking the geologic past of Utah's mighty Wasatch Fault and its earthquake history, requires a zoomed-in, nanoscale pursuit clues left over millions of years, says Utah State University geologist Alexis Ault. And what better detectives to assist her in the task than energetic youngsters, whose curiosity fuels Ault's enthusiasm.
