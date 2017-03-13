Evidence hearings set for two boys ac...

Evidence hearings set for two boys accused of trying to kill 14-year-old Utah girl

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Logan a Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for two 16-year-old boys accused of shooting and critically wounding a 14-year-old girl and leaving her in a ditch. The hearings - where prosecutors will present evidence and a judge will decide whether there is probable cause for the case to continue - were set for late March.

