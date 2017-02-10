Charon Technologies to Expand Researc...

Charon Technologies to Expand Research and Development in Logan

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Utah Business

Salt Lake City-Charon Technologies and the Economic Development Corporation of Utah announced that the engineering company, known for a passion for solving tough problems in a variety of disciplines, will expand in Logan, Utah creating 20 jobs in electrical engineering and computer science. "EDCUtah is delighted to have a pioneering company in the world of engineering like Charon Technologies expand into Utah," said Michael Flynn, Chief Operating Officer at EDCUtah, "Charon Technologies will provide incredible opportunities to our highly-trained workforce.

