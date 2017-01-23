Woman injured when drone falls on her head
Police say a woman was taken to a hospital after a drone crashed and fell on her head at a weekend party in northern Utah. The Herald Journal in Logan reports that someone was using the drone indoors to take pictures of the event at Castle Manor in Hyde Park on Saturday.
