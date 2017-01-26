Utah forecast: Mountains north to sou...

Utah forecast: Mountains north to south take a snowy, windy pounding

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A fresh storm system, heavy with snow and propelled by winds gusting near 50 mph, pounded Utah's central mountainous spine from north to south on Monday. The icy fist of winter first pummeled northern Utah at dawn before spreading south along the Wasatch Front, central and then southern mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16) Dec '16 Vern Gagne 2
Joshua Harmon Sep '16 I know the truth 1
Real Estate question? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lenny 1
Cable guy (Apr '16) Jul '16 lol 2
Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Just Sayin 3
Tori Hall (Jan '16) Jan '16 USUguy 1
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,332,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC