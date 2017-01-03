South Korea Agency for Defense Development licenses VABS composite simulation software
AnalySwift announced that the Agency for Defense Development in South Korea has licensed and is leveraging its VABS simulation software to accelerate the simulation of composite slender structures. Located in South Korea, the Agency for Defense Development is an advanced research institute with a mission of guaranteeing national security through technical capacity based on change, reform and research activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16)
|Dec 11
|Vern Gagne
|2
|Joshua Harmon
|Sep '16
|I know the truth
|1
|Real Estate question?
|Jul '16
|Lenny
|1
|Cable guy (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|lol
|2
|Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Just Sayin
|3
|Tori Hall (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|USUguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC