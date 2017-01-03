South Korea Agency for Defense Develo...

South Korea Agency for Defense Development licenses VABS composite simulation software

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Composites Technology

AnalySwift announced that the Agency for Defense Development in South Korea has licensed and is leveraging its VABS simulation software to accelerate the simulation of composite slender structures. Located in South Korea, the Agency for Defense Development is an advanced research institute with a mission of guaranteeing national security through technical capacity based on change, reform and research activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16) Dec 11 Vern Gagne 2
Joshua Harmon Sep '16 I know the truth 1
Real Estate question? Jul '16 Lenny 1
Cable guy (Apr '16) Jul '16 lol 2
Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Just Sayin 3
Tori Hall (Jan '16) Jan '16 USUguy 1
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Cache County was issued at January 09 at 5:14AM MST

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,283 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC