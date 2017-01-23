Pitching in: USU biologists study development of division of labor among bees

VIDEO: Solitary Alkali bees swarm in a bee bed near an alfalfa field in south central Washington state USA's Touchet Valley. Utah State University biologists are studying the evolution of division... view more LOGAN, UTAH, USA - Social bees are celebrated for their cooperative industry, but how did their innovative division of labor evolve? A starting point for examining this question may be study of their solitary cousins, say Utah State University biologists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.