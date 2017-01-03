Logan man charged with sexual abuse of child while in Tooele

A Logan man is facing sexual abuse and lewdness charges after he was arrested in connection with the assault of an underage victim.David Matthew Thomas Russell, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child and misdemeanor lewdness involving a child.According to a probable cause statement from Tooele City police, ... (more)

