Logan man charged with sexual abuse of child while in Tooele

A Logan man is facing sexual abuse and lewdness charges after he was arrested in connection with the assault of an underage victim.David Matthew Thomas Russell, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child and misdemeanor lewdness involving a child.According to a probable cause statement from Tooele City police, ... (more)

