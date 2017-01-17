Logan High granted school attendance waiver due to snow, ongoing renovation
After more than 50 minutes of debate, the Utah State Board of Education on Friday granted just Logan High School a waiver of the state's attendance rule due to a major snowstorm that forced district officials to call off classes. Logan School District had sought a waiver on behalf of the entire district but board members decided only the high school, which is undergoing a massive renovation project, should receive a waiver because the construction schedule made it more problematic to schedule makeup days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Vern Gagne
|2
|Joshua Harmon
|Sep '16
|I know the truth
|1
|Real Estate question? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lenny
|1
|Cable guy (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|lol
|2
|Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Just Sayin
|3
|Tori Hall (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|USUguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC