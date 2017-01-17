Logan High granted school attendance waiver due to snow, ongoing renovation

After more than 50 minutes of debate, the Utah State Board of Education on Friday granted just Logan High School a waiver of the state's attendance rule due to a major snowstorm that forced district officials to call off classes. Logan School District had sought a waiver on behalf of the entire district but board members decided only the high school, which is undergoing a massive renovation project, should receive a waiver because the construction schedule made it more problematic to schedule makeup days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.