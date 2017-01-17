Logan High granted school attendance ...

Logan High granted school attendance waiver due to snow, ongoing renovation

Friday Jan 13 Read more: KSL-TV

After more than 50 minutes of debate, the Utah State Board of Education on Friday granted just Logan High School a waiver of the state's attendance rule due to a major snowstorm that forced district officials to call off classes. Logan School District had sought a waiver on behalf of the entire district but board members decided only the high school, which is undergoing a massive renovation project, should receive a waiver because the construction schedule made it more problematic to schedule makeup days.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cache County was issued at January 22 at 2:17AM MST

Logan, UT

