Juniper Systems Launches New CT7G Rug...

Juniper Systems Launches New CT7G Rugged Tablet

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: PR-inside.com

Rugged computer manufacturer Juniper Systems Limited has announced that its new CT7G Rugged Tablet is in production and now shipping. Running on the AndroidA 6.0 operating system, the CT7G handheld computer was designed for intensive data collection in harsh environments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16) Dec '16 Vern Gagne 2
Joshua Harmon Sep '16 I know the truth 1
Real Estate question? Jul '16 Lenny 1
Cable guy (Apr '16) Jul '16 lol 2
Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Just Sayin 3
Tori Hall (Jan '16) Jan '16 USUguy 1
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC