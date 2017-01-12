Cache County, Logan districts cancel ...

Cache County, Logan districts cancel school Friday

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Deseret News

School officials canceled classes Friday for Cache County and Logan districts due to extreme cold, while schools in southern Utah experienced delays. A message displayed on the Cache County School District website said that there will be no school today "due to extremely low temperatures and difficulty getting transportation running reliably."

