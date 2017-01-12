Cache County, Logan districts cancel school Friday
School officials canceled classes Friday for Cache County and Logan districts due to extreme cold, while schools in southern Utah experienced delays. A message displayed on the Cache County School District website said that there will be no school today "due to extremely low temperatures and difficulty getting transportation running reliably."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Vern Gagne
|2
|Joshua Harmon
|Sep '16
|I know the truth
|1
|Real Estate question?
|Jul '16
|Lenny
|1
|Cable guy (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|lol
|2
|Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Just Sayin
|3
|Tori Hall (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|USUguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC