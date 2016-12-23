WSU adds new receivers coach Derek Sage

WSU adds new receivers coach Derek Sage

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Coug Center

Washington State and Mike Leach hired Toledo's Derek Sage as the new inside receivers coach Thursday. The program moved quickly on what will hopefully be the only opening to fill on the coaching staff this offseason.

