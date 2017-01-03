Utah woman charged in DUI crash that killed her husband

A Cache County woman has been charged with automobile homicide for allegedly driving under the influence of prescription medications when she caused a multi-car crash in Smithfield, which caused fatal injuries to her husband. Eska Miller Bird, 41, of Logan, was charged Tuesday in 1st District Court with second-degree felony auto homicide in connection with the death of 52-year-old William Robert Bird.

