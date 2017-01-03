Utah woman charged in DUI crash that ...

Utah woman charged in DUI crash that killed her husband

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A Cache County woman has been charged with automobile homicide for allegedly driving under the influence of prescription medications when she caused a multi-car crash in Smithfield, which caused fatal injuries to her husband. Eska Miller Bird, 41, of Logan, was charged Tuesday in 1st District Court with second-degree felony auto homicide in connection with the death of 52-year-old William Robert Bird.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16) Dec 11 Vern Gagne 2
Joshua Harmon Sep '16 I know the truth 1
Real Estate question? Jul '16 Lenny 1
Cable guy (Apr '16) Jul '16 lol 2
Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Just Sayin 3
Tori Hall (Jan '16) Jan '16 USUguy 1
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Cache County was issued at January 05 at 5:45AM MST

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,933

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC