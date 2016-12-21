Logan woman charged in DUI crash that killed her husband
A Logan woman who police say caused a crash that resulted in the death of her husband has been charged with automobile homicide. Eska Miller Bird, 42, of Logan, was charged in 1st District Court this week with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony; seven counts of DUI, a class A misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.
