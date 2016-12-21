iFit Launches Personalized Coaching App, Service
Logan, Utah-based iFit said on Friday that it has launched a new, mobile app and service which helps provide personalized exercise, nutrition, activity, and sleep coaching from personal trainers, registered dietitians and sleep coaches. According to iFit, its mobile app adjusts recommendations to consumers throughout the day, based on their real-time activity--including what they are eating, if they are exercising or not, and how they are sleeping.
