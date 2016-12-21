iFit Launches Personalized Coaching A...

iFit Launches Personalized Coaching App, Service

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Techrockies.com

Logan, Utah-based iFit said on Friday that it has launched a new, mobile app and service which helps provide personalized exercise, nutrition, activity, and sleep coaching from personal trainers, registered dietitians and sleep coaches. According to iFit, its mobile app adjusts recommendations to consumers throughout the day, based on their real-time activity--including what they are eating, if they are exercising or not, and how they are sleeping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Techrockies.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16) Dec 11 Vern Gagne 2
Joshua Harmon Sep '16 I know the truth 1
Real Estate question? Jul '16 Lenny 1
Cable guy (Apr '16) Jul '16 lol 2
Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Just Sayin 3
Tori Hall (Jan '16) Jan '16 USUguy 1
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cache County was issued at December 24 at 3:45PM MST

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,887

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC