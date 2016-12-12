De La Rue to acquire DuPont Authentication business
De La Rue and DuPont Electronics & Communications have announced an agreement for DuPont to sell its global Authentication business to De La Rue, a leading anti-counterfeiting solutions provider serving both commercial and government customers. DuPont Authentication manufactures and sells photopolymer films focused on anti-counterfeiting applications, including brand protection and secure ID.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16)
|Dec 11
|Vern Gagne
|2
|Joshua Harmon
|Sep '16
|I know the truth
|1
|Real Estate question?
|Jul '16
|Lenny
|1
|Cable guy (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|lol
|2
|Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Just Sayin
|3
|Tori Hall (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|USUguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC