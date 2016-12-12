De La Rue to acquire DuPont Authentic...

De La Rue to acquire DuPont Authentication business

De La Rue and DuPont Electronics & Communications have announced an agreement for DuPont to sell its global Authentication business to De La Rue, a leading anti-counterfeiting solutions provider serving both commercial and government customers. DuPont Authentication manufactures and sells photopolymer films focused on anti-counterfeiting applications, including brand protection and secure ID.

