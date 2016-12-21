Brothers missing nearly two weeks are found dead at the bottom of...

Missing brothers are found dead at the bottom of an Idaho embankment after they were ejected from their car when it crashed State police say the bodies of 30-year-old Jhoan Nieto and 26-year-old William Nieto, both of Bogota, Columbia, were found near Preston on Sunday, the Idaho State Journal reported. Police say the bodies were found around 1.30pm on Sunday at the bottom of a steep embankment off Highway 36 after an apparent car crash.

