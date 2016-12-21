A life-changing experience for volunteer and children she's helping
This spring, Lizzie Whiffen came aboard to help keep a school store stocked with food, household items and toys. But soon, Whiffen was reading with refugee children and organizing the delivery of pillows for every one of the school's 517 students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16)
|Dec 11
|Vern Gagne
|2
|Joshua Harmon
|Sep '16
|I know the truth
|1
|Real Estate question?
|Jul '16
|Lenny
|1
|Cable guy (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|lol
|2
|Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Just Sayin
|3
|Tori Hall (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|USUguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC