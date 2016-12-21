Utah paramedic killed in Nevada plane...

Utah paramedic killed in Nevada plane crash laid to rest

Tuesday Nov 29

A paramedic from northern Utah killed in the crash of a twin-engine medical air ambulance in Nevada has been laid to rest. The Herald Journal newspaper in Logan reports that 24-year-old Jake Shepherd of Nibley was remembered at his Monday funeral as a man who loved his work, even when calls went out at 3 a.m. Sheperd died Nov. 18 when the Salt Lake City-bound Piper PA-31T aircraft crashed and burned in Elko, Nevada, shortly after takeoff.

