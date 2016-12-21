A Custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro That Y...

A Custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro That You Have to See to Believe

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: Super Chevy Magazine

Alex Short has always loved the classic, clean lines of the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, and seven years ago decided to undertake the rebuild of a car found he in a local classified advertisement. "I drove a shell of a '69 Camaro, purchased for $2,500, into my home garage on a trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16) Dec 11 Vern Gagne 2
Joshua Harmon Sep '16 I know the truth 1
Real Estate question? Jul '16 Lenny 1
Cable guy (Apr '16) Jul '16 lol 2
Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Just Sayin 3
Tori Hall (Jan '16) Jan '16 USUguy 1
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cache County was issued at December 24 at 3:45PM MST

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC