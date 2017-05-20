America in Bloom volunteer judges to ...

America in Bloom volunteer judges to visit Belpre July 10-11

1 hr ago

Professional volunteer judges from the America in Bloom national awards program will visit Belpre on July 10-11 to review the efforts of the Belpre in Bloom program. In 2016, Belpre became a member of the elite Circle of Champions after winning Outstanding Achievement awards for Community Involvement in 2013 and 2014 and for Overall Impression in 2016.

