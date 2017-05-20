America in Bloom volunteer judges to visit Belpre July 10-11

Professional volunteer judges from the America in Bloom national awards program will visit Belpre on July 10-11 to review the efforts of the Belpre in Bloom program. In 2016, Belpre became a member of the elite Circle of Champions after winning Outstanding Achievement awards for Community Involvement in 2013 and 2014 and for Overall Impression in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.