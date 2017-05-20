America in Bloom volunteer judges to visit Belpre July 10-11
Professional volunteer judges from the America in Bloom national awards program will visit Belpre on July 10-11 to review the efforts of the Belpre in Bloom program. In 2016, Belpre became a member of the elite Circle of Champions after winning Outstanding Achievement awards for Community Involvement in 2013 and 2014 and for Overall Impression in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy Birthday
|3 hr
|Locale
|4
|Spring Creek Apartments
|5 hr
|Inspired
|4
|I Think Trump Means Well
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|42
|Columbus Zoo (Jun '12)
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Rock City church grows from movie theater to th...
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Do You Know Any JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES In Columbus... (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|135
|$11.7M ruling hits Safe Auto (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|137
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC