Faith guides family through recovery after school shooting
Logan Cole's West Liberty-Salem High School Mock Trial team had a courtroom competition in an hour or so, but the team adviser's substitute was late. So even as the hallways emptied and the kids should have already been on the road, their bus sat idling out front.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudis own biggest oil refinery in America
|3 min
|Reality
|82
|America Held Hostage Day 103
|8 min
|Reality
|66
|America Held Hostage Day 104
|9 min
|MarkJ-
|4
|!!Add a word drop a word !! (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|219
|Columbus leads statea s cities on registry of l...
|1 hr
|Reality
|1
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|1 hr
|Reality
|2
|Spicer Bolts
|1 hr
|Reality
|10
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC