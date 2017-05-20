2017 Washboard Music Festival to Cele...

2017 Washboard Music Festival to Celebrate Appalachian Heritage

The streets in downtown Logan, located in heart of the Hocking Hills, will come alive with the annual Washboard Music Festival on June 15-17, 2017. Folks planning to attend the festival during Fathers' Day weekend are encouraged to put on their dancing shoes and join along with the unique style of toe tapping music that will be performed throughout the festival.

