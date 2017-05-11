11th annual Stars, Stripes, and SOUSA...

11th annual Stars, Stripes, and SOUSA at Port Clinton High School

The annual tribute to The March King, John Philip Sousa, by the Port Clinton High School Concert Band will take place Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. in the PCHS Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.

