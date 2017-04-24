Faith guides Logan Cole, his family t...

Faith guides Logan Cole, his family through recovery after West Liberty school shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Logan Cole's West Liberty-Salem High School mock trial team had a courtroom competition in an hour or so, but the team adviser's substitute was late. So even as the hallways emptied and the kids should have already been on the road, their bus sat idling out front.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a First Fridaya to begin in Gallipolis - 12 min Reynoldsburg Ohio 2
What Does Russia Have on Donald Trump? 2 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 43
America Held Hostage Day 100 5 hr How Many 31
List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the People" 10 hr waste of time 6
MS-13 is a Threat to America 11 hr BIzzyBee 8
BBB sentenced to 4 plus yrs😝 11 hr Chief 12
America Held Hostage Day 96 12 hr Just saying 76
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Logan, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,056 • Total comments across all topics: 280,664,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC