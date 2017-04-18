Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute

The Ohio Department of Transportation project that cost about $44.5 million to transform the old intersection with traffic lights along Route 33 at Winchester Road and High Street into a modern interchange with nonstop through-traffic along the highway is nearly finished. Department officials have scheduled a ribbon-cutting for next Monday    to mark the completion of the project.

