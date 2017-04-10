A bit of fire history

A bit of fire history

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Marietta firefighter Josh Chevalier stands on top of the 1938 American Lafrance JOX 65-foot ladder truck at his Little Hocking home in mid-March. Marietta firefighter Josh Chevalier recently discovered a piece of city history that once fought fires as early as the 1940s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big And Tall Changes Coming To North Market 1 hr 404 not found 8
Obama in hiding? 2 hr Fact 18
spicer in trouble again. Foot in Mouth. 2 hr Big B 8
Will Obama Survive In Prison? 2 hr d pants 12
Full Frontal w/ Samantha Bee 2 hr Big B 3
Was the Syrian missile air strike justified? 3 hr d pants 194
March Jobs Creation much lower than Feb. 2017. bad 3 hr Big B 43
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Logan, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC