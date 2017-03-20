After years of waiting, ground breaks for a grocery store in Vinton County: Ohio Matters
For the first time in three years, rural Vinton County is poised to get what most counties take for granted: a grocery store. In a rainy field on the east side of the county seat of McArthur, after a fanfare from the local high school marching band, elected officials and Campbell's Market on Monday broke ground on a new 12,000-square-foot store, scheduled to open in August.
