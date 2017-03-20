After years of waiting, ground breaks...

After years of waiting, ground breaks for a grocery store in Vinton County: Ohio Matters

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

For the first time in three years, rural Vinton County is poised to get what most counties take for granted: a grocery store. In a rainy field on the east side of the county seat of McArthur, after a fanfare from the local high school marching band, elected officials and Campbell's Market on Monday broke ground on a new 12,000-square-foot store, scheduled to open in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 1 min jonjedi 109
jeans vs. genes 3 min Hadouken 1
Comey Won't Say A Thing, He Still Has A HardOn ... 4 min free pizza 4U 6
Odds of Trump's impeachment 6 min Reality Speaks 111
Meet the Mercers 9 min free pizza 4U 6
Donald Trump Administration 12 min Reality Speaks 577
News Art exhibit: Iranian-born women step outside so... 27 min Doctor Obvious 7
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Logan, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC