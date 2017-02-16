16-year-old victim in Ohio school shooting back home
In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo authorities investigate the scene after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in Champaign County, Ohio. The 16-year-old victim of the Ohio school shooting has returned home after several days in the hospital as a court case continues against the suspect.
