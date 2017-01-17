Student critically injured in West Liberty school shooting; teen arrested Posted at
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio By all accounts, the 17-year-old student who stormed into his school building Friday morning and fired rounds from his shotgun through windows and walls wasn't intentionally targeting 16-year-old Logan Cole. Logan, a junior who was critically injured, was the only person shot during what the Champaign County sheriff would later say was a tragic and frightening situation that would have been "much, much worse" had staff members at West Liberty-Salem Middle/High School not reacted as quickly as they did.
