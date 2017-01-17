John Glenn Astronomy Park in the works for Ohio's Hocking Hills area
The late John Glenn, astronaut and fighter pilot, made a career in the sky. Now his name will forever be linked to the sky - at the John Glenn Astronomy Park in Southeast Ohio, not far from where he grew up.
