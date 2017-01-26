HS shooter asked victim to kill him
A newly released police report says the Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school turned the weapon around and asked the victim to kill him. The report released Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old suspect expressed surprise that his victim was still alive before asking that he pull the trigger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|5 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|677
|America Held Hostage Day 5
|5 min
|Seriouslady
|24
|Should Veterans be victims of repeal of ACA?
|10 min
|Seriouslady
|23
|America Held Hostage Day 7
|22 min
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|jonjedi vs RS
|32 min
|Big Johnson
|2
|What are you doing to Celebrate Ronald Reagan's...
|37 min
|Big Johnson
|4
|Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America
|48 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC