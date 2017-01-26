HS shooter asked victim to kill him

HS shooter asked victim to kill him

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

A newly released police report says the Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school turned the weapon around and asked the victim to kill him. The report released Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old suspect expressed surprise that his victim was still alive before asking that he pull the trigger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 5 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 677
America Held Hostage Day 5 5 min Seriouslady 24
Should Veterans be victims of repeal of ACA? 10 min Seriouslady 23
America Held Hostage Day 7 22 min They cannot kill ... 5
jonjedi vs RS 32 min Big Johnson 2
What are you doing to Celebrate Ronald Reagan's... 37 min Big Johnson 4
Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America 48 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Logan, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,551 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC