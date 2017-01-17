Classes to resume Tuesday at school w...

Classes to resume Tuesday at school where students wounded

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio - The Ohio school district where two students were wounded in a school shooting plans to resume classes Tuesday.The West Liberty-Salem Schools superintendent, Kraig Hissong, posted a message Sunday to the school's website saying district officials and staff will meet Monday and again Tuesday morning to prepare for the return of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WAH! WAH! WAH! Democrats crying like widdle ba... 12 min 404 cult 7
The ultimate trip in America 29 min jonjedi 20
More Fake News 34 min jonjedi 22
America Held Hostage Day 3 55 min MarkJ- 15
News Chevrolet Malibu Owners: Problems & Solutions (Jun '06) 1 hr Vito 2,903
Precious Little Snowflake Lib Democrats Now Bur... 1 hr Democrat 6
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 2 hr 404 cult 480
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Logan, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,151,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC