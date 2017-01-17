Boots on for Saturday's Hocking Hills...

Boots on for Saturday's Hocking Hills winter hike

The annual tradition of a winter hike at the cav-filled Hocking Hills State Park goes back more than 50 years, but Saturday's could turn out to be the warmest yet. This is the scene last weekend at Old Man's Cave, the starting point for this weekend's event.

