Thousands pay respects to Glenn; fune...

Thousands pay respects to Glenn; funeral today for astronaut/senator

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Thousands lined up Friday in the Ohio Statehouse to pay their respects to Ohio and American icon John Glenn, who stood as an example of what human kind is capable of when it sets it mind to something. The first American to orbit the Earth and later the oldest to return to space, John Herschel Glenn Jr. died Dec. 8 at the age of 95. One by one, familiar and not-so-familiar faces spanning generations passed by his closed coffin, which was enveloped within a U.S. flag and surrounded by a Marine guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are church doors locked? 7 min BIZZYBEE 6
Merry Christmas 9 min Pope Che Reagan C... 13
Truth on CIA Russian hack report... 9 min BIZZYBEE 300
It's the smell of this dead forum. 19 min Pope Che Reagan C... 46
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 28 min They cannot kill ... 4
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 1 hr They cannot kill ... 6
Merry Christmas! 2 hr They cannot kill ... 25
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Logan, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,214 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,702

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC