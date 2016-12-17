Thousands pay respects to Glenn; funeral today for astronaut/senator

Thousands lined up Friday in the Ohio Statehouse to pay their respects to Ohio and American icon John Glenn, who stood as an example of what human kind is capable of when it sets it mind to something. The first American to orbit the Earth and later the oldest to return to space, John Herschel Glenn Jr. died Dec. 8 at the age of 95. One by one, familiar and not-so-familiar faces spanning generations passed by his closed coffin, which was enveloped within a U.S. flag and surrounded by a Marine guard.

