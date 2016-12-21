a oeFriendsa help staff of burned-out park lodge

a oeFriendsa help staff of burned-out...

While investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a dining lodge at Hocking Hills State Park and state officials work on their plans to rebuild, the people who worked at the Hocking Hills Dining Lodge in southeastern Ohio are unemployed at Christmas. Members of the Friends of The Hocking Hills State Park organization is helping to raise funds for the two dozen workers and their families.

