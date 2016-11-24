Backers of marijuana decriminalizatio...

Backers of marijuana decriminalization efforts say voters being ignored

Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Four Ohio communities passed measures on Election Day to eliminate fines and jail time for possessing small amounts of marijuana, but some local officials warn that little will change. A decriminalization initiative in Newark, which passed with 53 percent of the vote, removes penalties for possessing less than 200 grams of marijuana in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

