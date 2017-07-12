200th anniversary of start of Erie Canal 'July Family Night' at History Center
Celebrate the 200th anniversary of the start of the Erie Canal at the Niagara History Center's "July Family Night," from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the museum's Lockport site, 215 Niagara St. Ray Wigle, director of the History Center's Erie Canal Discovery Center, will take guests back 200 years to the start of construction. They'll look at what took place in Rome, New York, on July 4, 1817, when construction began on the canal.
