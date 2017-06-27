Wea ve still got bucket lists a " in our 90s
It is one thing to have a bucket list at any age. It is something else entirely to have a bucket list that sends you to college for the first time at 92 - or that sends you on your maiden flight at the controls of a single-engine airplane at 97. These are the bucket list accomplishments of Cecile Tegler and Mildred “Milly” Reeves .
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha klinkman
|Sat
|Smut
|1
|Lockport, NY. A good place to live? (Sep '07)
|Jun 19
|Gwbush43
|15
|Tracy Demler
|Jun 14
|Your old neighbor
|4
|Tim demler
|Jun 13
|Gas man
|6
|mike schoop
|Jun 10
|Islander
|4
|Mary Alice Demler
|Jun 10
|2 whew
|1
|bob cliffe
|May '17
|Greatfull
|3
