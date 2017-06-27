Upstate NY lawyer stiffs client, blam...

Upstate NY lawyer stiffs client, blames $63,684 theft on son's dental bills

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: The Post-Standard

A Lockport attorney accused of stealing more than $63,000 from a client told investigators he spent the money on his son's dental work. "It went in my kid's mouth," Edward Thiel, 73, told Investigator William M. Thomson of the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, according to court documents.

