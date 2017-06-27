Upstate NY lawyer stiffs client, blames $63,684 theft on son's dental bills
A Lockport attorney accused of stealing more than $63,000 from a client told investigators he spent the money on his son's dental work. "It went in my kid's mouth," Edward Thiel, 73, told Investigator William M. Thomson of the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha klinkman
|Jun 24
|Smut
|1
|Lockport, NY. A good place to live? (Sep '07)
|Jun 19
|Gwbush43
|15
|Tracy Demler
|Jun 14
|Your old neighbor
|4
|Tim demler
|Jun 13
|Gas man
|6
|mike schoop
|Jun 10
|Islander
|4
|Mary Alice Demler
|Jun 10
|2 whew
|1
|bob cliffe
|May '17
|Greatfull
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC