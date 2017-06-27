State lawmakers approve $90M for Lake...

State lawmakers approve $90M for Lake Ontario flood victims

Wednesday Jun 21

The New York State Assembly and Senate have approved allocation of over $80 million for communities along Lake Ontario's south shore to help them recover from historically high water levels and subsequent flooding. The bill, which passed both houses by unanimous votes on Monday night and now awaits Gov. Cuomo's signature, directs the Empire State Development Corporation to provide the funding to affected residents, businesses and municipalities.

