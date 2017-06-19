Officials seek people who had contact with raccoon in bar
Health officials in Niagara County are looking for several people who handled a baby raccoon at a bar outside Buffalo last week. The incident occurred at Mr. Quiggley's Saloon in Lockport, north of Buffalo.
