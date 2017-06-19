Niagara Hospice Warns of Solicitation Scam
Lockport, NY Niagara Hospice is warning potential donors to closely check any mailed solicitations they receive asking for money to support hospice care locally. An organization known as the Hospice Support Fund out of Merrifield, Virginia has been seeking donations by mail in Niagara County.
