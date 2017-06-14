Life is a beach at Widewaters
Lockport is now home to a beach ... on the Erie Canal. Ninety tons of sand, small palm trees, beach chairs and umbrellas make up this urban beach adjacent to the Marina at Widewaters on Market Street.
