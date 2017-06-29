Leadership Niagara hosts 10th annual ...

Leadership Niagara hosts 10th annual golf tournament

Leadership Niagara will host its 10th annual golf tournament, Friday, July 28, at the Oak Run Golf Club, 4185 Lake Ave., Lockport. The event is designed to fund scholarships for future members of LN's leadership and professional development programs.

