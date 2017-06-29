Leadership Niagara hosts 10th annual golf tournament
Leadership Niagara will host its 10th annual golf tournament, Friday, July 28, at the Oak Run Golf Club, 4185 Lake Ave., Lockport. The event is designed to fund scholarships for future members of LN's leadership and professional development programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha klinkman
|Jun 24
|Smut
|1
|Lockport, NY. A good place to live? (Sep '07)
|Jun 19
|Gwbush43
|15
|Tracy Demler
|Jun 14
|Your old neighbor
|4
|Tim demler
|Jun 13
|Gas man
|6
|mike schoop
|Jun 10
|Islander
|4
|Mary Alice Demler
|Jun 10
|2 whew
|1
|bob cliffe
|May '17
|Greatfull
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC