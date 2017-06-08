Kenan Center to present exhibition of...

Kenan Center to present exhibition of watercolors from Gerald Mead Collection

The Kenan Center House gallery, Lockport, will present the exhibit, "Masterworks: Watercolors from the Gerald Mead Collection," June 25 through July 30. This survey exhibition, selected from the encyclopedic art collection of Mead, a noted Buffalo artist and educator, consists of over 75 watercolors dating from 1880 to 2017, by artists associated with Western New York by birth or residency. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

