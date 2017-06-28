Kenan Center to celebrate 50th anniversary with Community Day on July 8
Since the beginning of the year, the Kenan Center in Lockport has been celebrating its 50th anniversary with special events. The biggest one planned for Saturday, July 8. That day will be a campuswide, family-friendly celebration called, "Happy Birthday, Kenan Community Day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha klinkman
|Jun 24
|Smut
|1
|Lockport, NY. A good place to live? (Sep '07)
|Jun 19
|Gwbush43
|15
|Tracy Demler
|Jun 14
|Your old neighbor
|4
|Tim demler
|Jun 13
|Gas man
|6
|mike schoop
|Jun 10
|Islander
|4
|Mary Alice Demler
|Jun 10
|2 whew
|1
|bob cliffe
|May '17
|Greatfull
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC